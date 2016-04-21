Mexico's Cemex reports 19 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit

April 21 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, reported a 19 percent rise in first-quarter earnings to $358 million.

The company, which has been selling assets to cut debt and regain its investment-grade credit rating, reported a 3 percent rise in sales to $3.2 billion. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)