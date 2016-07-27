版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三

Mexican cement producer Cemex's profit jumps 16 pct

July 27 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, reported a jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by sales in the United States and Mexico.

The company said operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 16 percent on a like-to-like basis to $771 million. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Christine Murray; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

