UPDATE 2-Mexico Cemex's profit jumps, aided by U.S., Mexico sales growth

July 27 Mexico's Cemex, one of the
world's largest cement producers, said on Wednesday its net
profit soared a stronger-than-expected 81 percent in the second
quarter, helped by a jump in sales in the United States and
Mexico.
The company said net profit rose to $205 million, almost
double analysts' estimate of $107 million in a Reuters poll.
The company also raised its debt reduction and asset sale
targets.
Consolidated net sales rose 6 percent to $3.7 billion on a
like-to-like basis for ongoing operations and adjusting for
currency movements, the company said.
U.S. net sales rose 3 percent to $1.04 billion, and in
Mexico, they rose 7 percent to $796 million.
Shares in Cemex are up more than 40 percent this year,
boosted by hopes of stronger growth in its United States, its
biggest market.
Mexico's peso lost almost 6 percent of its value
against the dollar during the quarter, amid worries over
Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
That affects Cemex, which is burdened with a heavy
dollar-denominated debt load.
But it said proceeds from listing its Philippines business
in June had helped reduce total debt plus perpetual notes by
$1.15 billion during the quarter.
The company said operating earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 16 percent on a
like-to-like basis to $771 million.
It also said it now aims to cut total debt by $3 billion to
$3.5 billion in the next two years, up from a previous target of
up to $2 billion. It aims to sell assets worth up to $2 billion,
higher than the previous goal of between $1 billion and $1.5
billion.
