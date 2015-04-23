版本:
Mexico's Cemex reports narrower first-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday said its first-quarter loss narrowed from the year-earlier period.

Cemex reported a loss of $149 million, compared to a loss of $293 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

