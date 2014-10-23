Mexico's Cemex reports narrower third-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, on Thursday said its third-quarter loss narrowed to $106 million, helped by higher sales.

That compares with a loss of $155 million in the year-earlier period.

The company said sales rose 4 percent to $4.1 billion in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)