瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 23:11 BJT

Cemex shares up after rules out bid on Lafarge, Holcim assets

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Shares in Cemex extended early gains after the company's CEO on Thursday said the Mexican cement maker is not interested in any assets its rivals Lafarge and Holcim may sell as a result of their proposed merger.

Cemex shares rose 3.82 percent to 16.32 pesos per share. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
