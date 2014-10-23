Cemex shares up after rules out bid on Lafarge, Holcim assets

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Shares in Cemex extended early gains after the company's CEO on Thursday said the Mexican cement maker is not interested in any assets its rivals Lafarge and Holcim may sell as a result of their proposed merger.
Cemex shares rose 3.82 percent to 16.32 pesos per share. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------