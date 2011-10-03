版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Mexico's Cemex resumes trading, down close to 17 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Trading in Mexican cement maker Cemex resumed on Monday, with shares down close to 17 percent at 3.70 pesos, its weakest level in more than 12 years. (Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar, writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

