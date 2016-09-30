Cemex plans to sell 23 pct stake in Cementos de Chihuahua

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday it had sought approval from the stock exchange to sell the 23 percent direct stake it holds in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua via a secondary public offering.

The proposal is part of Cemex's existing plan to divest itself of certain assets, the company said in a statement.

Cemex aims to make the offer to Mexican investors as well as to investors abroad in a concurrent, private placement. (Reporting by Anahi Rama)