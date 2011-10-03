Investors still jittery over Cemex debt, covenants

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) plunged more than 9 percent on Monday as investors remained concerned over the company's debt situation and ability to meet future covenants, market watchers said.
Cemex shares traded at 4.04 pesos per share, accumulating a decline of 39 percent over the past two weeks. The broader market fell by 0.88 percent .MXX on Monday.
The company's management team, lead by Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, failed last week to convince investors at a gathering in New York that Cemex financial problems were past or ease concerns about its foreign exchange exposure. [ID:nS1E78T1VY]
Cemex New York-traded stock (CX.N) was down more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.