UPDATE 3-Cemex shares plunge as investors doubt debt target

By Gabriela Lopez and Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex dropped to their lowest level in more than 12 years as investors, already jittery about the world economic outlook, dumped its stock due to worries about its financial health.

Trading in Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) was halted on Monday afternoon as the share price closed in on a 15 percent change threshold that automatically triggers suspension.

The shares fell further when trading resumed, and were down by 19 percent at the intraday low, or at 3.60 pesos.

"The market in general is not helping. We are seeing a risk off on a global scale that is hitting everything," said Gaston Guerrero, with Precise Investment Management, which holds about $10 million worth of the company's stock.

"And there is overall nervousness about the company itself which has hit it on both fronts: equity and debt," he added.

In June, Cemex had to cancel a $650 million bond sale despite offering prospective investors a generous price guidance on the issue. [ID:nN1E75M1P1]

The company's management team, led by Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, failed last week to convince investors at their Cemex Day gathering in New York that its financial problems were in the past. [ID:nS1E78T1VY]

"I don't see them having convinced (the market). They're basically betting their chips on a recovery, mostly, in the U.S. market to improve their cash flows," Guerrero added.

Cemex is still struggling to recover from the acquisition of Australian rival Rinker in July 2007. The deal was cleared just as the bottom fell out of the housing market in the United States, leaving the Mexican company loaded with debt.

COVENANT WORRY

One of the world's biggest cement makers, Cemex almost defaulted on $15 billion in debt in 2009, but it negotiated a refinancing deal. In 2010, it got a waiver to lower the covenants linked to that deal, or the debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio.

At the end of June, the company's debt to EBITDA ratio was 7.16 times, just outside the year-end target of no more than seven times. The market is particularly concerned about Cemex's ability to reach that December covenant.

If it does not meet it, creditors could boost interests on Cemex debt or prompt immediate payment of their money, a still remote possibility as it would limit their exposure in one of Mexico's biggest and most liquid companies.

"People are still very nervous about the covenants, whether they can meet them," said Banorte analyst Carlos Hermosillo.

Cemex said in a one-paragraph statement that the share price fluctuation was due to market movements.

In a seven-hour meeting last Thursday, Cemex executives said the company would meet covenants through 2012, and promised to sell $1 billion in non-core assets. It also expected key U.S. operations to improve. [ID:nS1E78S0H9]

But the market is not sold on the bullish outlook. Analysts criticized Cemex for being too optimistic and glossing over potential risks if the world economy worsens.

World markets were rocked again on Monday by concerns over a possible sovereign default in Greece and its expected effect on European lenders.

Europe accounts for about 36 percent of total Cemex sales and contributes some 17 percent of overall earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Two of Cemex's closest rivals, Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA rose on Monday. (Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar, editing by Maureen Bavdek, Bernard Orr)