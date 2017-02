MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Trading in Mexico's Cemex shares was halted briefly Thursday afternoon as they jumped close to 19 percent, a trader said.

A few minutes later, shares resumed trading.

The company's shares were driven by news that European leaders had reached a long-awaited deal to boost the region's bailout fund. Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) has operations in several European nations. (Reporting by Lizbeth Salazar)