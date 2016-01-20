Shares in Mexico's Cemex fall more than 8 pct as peso slumps

MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Shares in Mexican cement
giant Cemex fell more than 8 percent on Wednesday,
punished by a record low peso exchange rate which ratchets up
its debt load.
Cemex is burdened with a heavy dollar-denominated debt load
from its 2007 acquisition of Australian building products
company Rinker, and has been focusing on reducing debt in a bid
to regain an investment-grade rating by 2018.
The peso hit a record low on Wednesday, reaching 18.6 pesos
to the dollar.
In November, Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez
said the strong U.S. dollar could delay the day the company is
able to win back an investment grade debt rating. Since then,
the dollar has strengthened more against the peso.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)