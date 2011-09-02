Mexico's Cemex must pay $558 mln to Texas-US court

* Texas has rights to building materials under 1895 law

* Cemex could take appeal to Texas Supreme Court

By Patricia Giovine

EL PASO, Texas, Sept 2 A U.S. appeals court has ruled in favor of Texas in a lawsuit against Mexican company Cemex SAB (CMXCPO.MX) CMX.N for $558 million in mining royalties owed in the United States.

The appeals court in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday overturned a 2009 district court ruling that found in favor of the cement maker after Texas claimed Cemex should pay royalties related to its mining of a quarry near the Texan border city.

Texas has rights to the granite, limestone and other valuable building materials under the 1895 Mining Act, the appeals court said in its ruling.

The state says the royalties are constitutionally dedicated to its Permanent School Fund, which is a fund for Texas public schools.

In a statement, Cemex said "we disagree with the ruling as it stands."

According to the original lawsuit, Cemex and its predecessors have mined about 100 million tons of stone and building materials in the quarry since 1940.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which bought the quarry in 2005 from the British group RMC, could appeal the ruling in Texas' Supreme Court.

The cement maker said in a statement it could not comment on ongoing litigation.

"Quarrying operations have been ongoing at the McKelligon Canyon site since the 1940s well before Cemex's acquisition in 2005," Cemex said. "Cemex will continue to vigorously defend itself against the State's claim for royalties." (Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez in Monterrey and Elinor Comlay in Mexico City, editing by Matthew Lewis)