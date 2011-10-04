TIMELINE-Mexico's Cemex shares hit multi-year low

MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Shares of Mexico's Cemex
(CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) have lost nearly 70 percent of their market
value this year as investors fret one of the world's largest
cement makers will struggle to meet debt burden targets.
Here is a timeline of the main events in Cemex's 105-year
history:
1906 - Cemex opens its first plant in the Northern Mexico
state of Nuevo Leon but suffers setbacks over the coming years
as the Mexican revolution engulfs the region, cutting off
energy and halting production.
1920 - Cementos Portland Monterrey opens and markets itself
to customers in northeastern Mexico. The Hidalgo plant reopens
a year later and by the next decade, the two plants merge,
calling themselves Cementos Mexicanos S.A. or Cemex.
1976 - Cemex is listed on the Mexican stock exchange as it
builds production across the country.
1992 - The company acquires Spain's two largest cement
makers, Valenciana and Sansone, embarking on a massive
geographic expansion into Europe.
1999 - Cemex lists on the New York Stock exchange, under
the ticker symbol CX. By 1999, the cement giant boasted
facilities in Asia, the Caribbean and Africa and it
consolidated its reach over the next few years.
2000 - Cemex became North America's largest cement company
with the acquisition of the U.S.-based Southdown. Standard &
Poor's upgrades the company rating to investment grade.
2005 - A rival cement maker attempts to unload 26,000 tons
of cement from a ship known as the Mary Nour in a Mexican port
but is fought by Cemex, which controls more than half of the
production in the country. High concrete prices make Mexico an
attractive market but the incident raises questions over
monopolistic practices.
2007 - In its largest acquisition, Cemex buys Australian
building products company Rinker Group Limited for $14.2
billion dollars. The purchase accounts for the bulk of Cemex's
debt and gives rise to a U.S. Department of Justice
anti-competitive lawsuit.
2009 - Credit ratings agencies slash Cemex to junk bond
status as the company comes close to a default on $15 billion
dollars in debt. An economic downturn depresses the housing
market, hitting building companies. Cemex negotiates a
refinancing deal on its debt.
2010 - Cemex renegotiates debt covenants with creditors.
2011 - Cemex had to cancel a $650 million bond sale
despite offering prospective investors a generous price
guidance on the issue. Shareholder confidence that Cemex can
dig itself out of its financial hole wanes as shares in the
company plummet.
2014 - Cemex must repay $8.3 billion in debt.
