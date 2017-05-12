Mexico's Cemex to widen U.S. distribution network to meet demand

MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexican cement maker Cemex
is expanding in Southern California to meet
increased demand with a distribution terminal in Los Angeles
served by rail and a new aggregate loading system for a quarry
in Victorville, the company said on Thursday.
Cemex, based in Monterrey, Mexico, said in a statement that
it plans to complete the 14-acre terminal - which will lie near
several of the Los Angeles area's main freeways - in late 2017.
Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, has a major
presence in the United States and said this year it was open to
providing quotes to supply raw materials for U.S. President
Donald Trump's planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Tom Hogue)