RPT-BRIEF-Cemex prices IPO of its subsidiary at 12,250 Colombian pesos per share

TOKYO Nov 7 Nov 6 CEMEX SAB de CV : * Announces pricing of the initial offering of its subsidiary, Cemex Latam

Holdings, S.A * Cemex España, has priced its IPO of 170,388,000 new common shares, at a price

of 12,250 Colombian pesos per share * Source text * Further company coverage

