Brazil's Cemig sees investment at 4.98 bln reais through 2017

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
SAO PAULO May 27 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, plans to spend 4.98 billion reais ($2.4 billion) for investment in its distribution unit between 2013 and 2017, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company expects the same unit to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization between 1.85 billion reais and 2.14 billion reais this year. EBITDA, as the indicator is known, is a widely followed gauge of operational profitability.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O