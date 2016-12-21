版本:
Brazil's Cemig names new CEO and CFO in management overhaul

BRASILIA Dec 21 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has picked Bernardo Salomao as its new chief executive officer as part of a management overhaul that aims to speed up a debt-reduction plan, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company said it has also appointed Paulo Castellari as its new chief financial officer. Both appointments will be made effective on Thursday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

