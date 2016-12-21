Brazil's Cemig names new CEO and CFO in management overhaul

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 21 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has picked Bernardo Salomao as its new chief executive officer as part of a management overhaul that aims to speed up a debt-reduction plan, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
The company said it has also appointed Paulo Castellari as its new chief financial officer. Both appointments will be made effective on Thursday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.