Brazil's Cemig approves unit plan to raise $548 mln in notes

SAO PAULO, March 10 Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's third largest electricity company, approved
a plan by a subsidiary to sell up to 1.7 billion reais ($548
million) in promissory notes to repay debt and purchase
electricity in power markets.
The company, which is known as Cemig, will sell
the debt in a so-called restricted effort placement, according
to a securities filing dated March 4 that was published on
Tuesday. The unit that will issue the debt is known as Cemig D,
the filing added.
Cemig D agreed to pay borrowing costs equivalent to 111.7
percent of the benchmark CDI interbank interest rate, or about
14.1 percent. The CDI is currently at 12.60 percent.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard debt offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
Cemig hired the investment-banking unit of Banco do Brasil
SA to manage the transaction, the filing said. Banco Bradesco
SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Caixa Econômica Federal and HSBC
Holdings Plc will work on the deal as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Grant McCool)