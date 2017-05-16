Brazilian power company Cemig to announce asset sale program

SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's Cia Energética de Minas Gerais will release in coming weeks a list of assets the power company will put up for sale to reduce its debt, Chief Financial Officer Adézio Lima said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Lima confirmed that the company known as Cemig is in talks to sell its stake in the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam and an agreement may be reached soon. Cemig also plans to sell shares in transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA, or Taesa, he added. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)