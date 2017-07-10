FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Brazil's Cemig will use asset sales to repay bank debt
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点23分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Cemig will use asset sales to repay bank debt

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, will mostly use proceeds from planned asset sales to repay about 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of loan debt maturing this year, Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima said on Monday.

Cemig, as the utility is known, has decided to fully exit Light SA, Lima said. The process to conclude the sale of Cemig's stake in Renova Energia SA could take up to 60 days, he noted in a conference call with investors.

$1 = 3.2702 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below