UPDATE 1-Brazil utility Cemig files to sell 6.5 bln reais in assets

(Adds details on divestitures, plans to refinance debt)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-run utility
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets
worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a
securities filing on Thursday.
Assets on sale include stakes in transmission company
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA,
hydroelectric dam Santo Antonio Energia SA, Light Energia SA
, natural gas distribution unit Companhia de Gas de
Minas Gerais, renewable energy company Renova Energia SA
, its telecom subsidiary and three small
hydroelectric dams.
The company expects to complete at least half of the
divestitures by next year. Cemig, as the company is known, needs
to sell assets to reduce debt. Cemig director Cesar Vaz de Melo
said in a conference call with investors on Thursday the company
needs to reduce its leverage.
Cemig has net debt equivalent to 4.2 times its earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of
operational profitability known as Ebitda, and aims to reach 2.5
times by mid-year.
Melo said Cemig is in advanced talks with buyers for some of
the assets. The company expects to receive this week a proposal
for a new partner for renewable energy subsidiary Renova.
Light Energia should be sold to Aliança Energia, a joint
venture between Cemig and mining giant Vale SA,
company executives said.
Cemig chief financial officer, Adézio Lima, also said the
company plans to raise up to $1.5 billion in bonds by next
month. Lima said he wants to refinance bank loans and would
propose to banks a 5-year extension in maturities, and a 3-year
grace period.
($1 = 3.2452 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa, writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)