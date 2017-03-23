Brazil's Cemig to sell bigger stake of Light than planned -source

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 23 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a bigger stake than initially planned in subsidiary Light Energia SA, which wants to speed up the process to help reduce its debt, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.
According to the person, Brazil's No. 3 power utility known as Cemig plans to sell about 36 percent of Light at an auction, instead of the roughly 27 percent initially considered.
Currently, Cemig has a 26 percent direct stake in Light, plus another 26 percent stake held indirectly through an investment vehicle.
Press representatives for Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Cemig and Rio de Janeiro-based Light did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: