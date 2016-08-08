Brazil's Cemig to sell assets, CEO says -newspaper

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, plans to conclude
the sale of stakes in various companies, such as the Gasmig gas
unit, by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Mauro Borges
said in an interview with newspaper Valor Economico.
Borges said Cemig was considering stake sales in Gasmig,
hydroelectric dams Belo Monte and Santo Antonio, transmission
company Taesa and Rio de Janeiro-based distribution
company Light. In some cases, the company may prefer
to attract investors to inject cash into the companies instead
of selling its stake, Borges said in the interview published on
Monday.
Cemig will use most of the proceeds to repay net debt, which
in March stood at 11 billion reais ($3.45 billion), or 4.4 times
its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization.
Borges said the board would decide on the Belo
Horizonte-based company's portfolio review by the end of the
month.
Cemig, which has stakes in 232 different companies, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)