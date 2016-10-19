Brazil's Cemig, FIP Coliseu to raise up to $405 mln with Taesa stake sale

SAO PAULO Oct 19 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
SA, Brazil's no. 3 power utility, and an investiment vehicle
will raise up to 1.29 billion reais ($405 million) with the sale
of a stake in Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA,
according to a securities filing.
Cemig said it had set a price of 19.65 reais for the 65.7
million units of Taesa, a blend of common and
preferred shares, a 4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing
price of 20.51 reais.
Reuters had reported on Aug. 3 and Sept. 1 that Cemig
planned sell a stake in power transmission utility Taesa to
raise cash.
Under preliminary terms, Cemig planned to sell 25 million
units of Taesa, with FIP Coliseu exiting up to 40.7 million
units.
Taesa units have fallen nearly 12 percent since September,
when speculation of the offering arose, and are now trading at
their lowest in three months.
The restricted-efforts offering with will take place on Oct.
24, the filing added.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
Cemig and partner FIP Coliseu hired the investment banking
units of Bank of America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Credit Suisse
Group AG, Banco Modal SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA to manage
the deal.
($1 = 3.19 reais)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)