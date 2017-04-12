版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

Brazil's Cemig sees asset sales needed to ease debt repayment burden

SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.

Cemig, as the utility is known, is also considering existing options in capital markets to reduce a 52 percent stake in Light Energia SA, said Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima, without elaborating. Lima spoke on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter financial results.

($1 = 3.1525 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
