Brazil power utility Cemig posts $428.4 mln in 1st-qtr profit

* First-quarter profit beats analyst forecasts
* Generation and distribution revenues up from previous year
* EBITDA of 1.59 bln reais exceeds expectations
SAO PAULO, May 15 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, posted a
better than expected first-quarter profit as greater revenue
from energy sales and trading offset higher administrative
expenses.
The company, known as Cemig, registered an 865.3 million
reais profit ($428.4 million), 37 percent more than it earned in
the same quarter last year, it said in a securities filing on
Wednesday. Expectations had been for a posting of 578.8 million
reais in profit, according to the average estimate of seven
analysts polled by Reuters.
Cemig, whose business includes generation, transmission,
trading and distribution, benefited from greater sales to other
electric utilities in the quarter, though sales to final users
declined. Higher administrative expenses weighed on net income
due to severance costs as the company works towards reducing its
employee ranks in an effort to cut costs.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit, rose 28.2 percent
to 1.59 billion reais, compared with 1.24 billion reais in the
year-earlier period. Analysts in the poll estimated operational
profit in the first quarter at 1.26 billion reais.