Brazil power utility Cemig posts $267.2 mln 2nd-qtr profit

* Second-quarter profit misses analyst forecasts
* Net income up 2.15 pct from previous year
* EBITDA of 1.25 bln reais slightly misses expectations
SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, posted a
lower than expected second-quarter profit as higher operational
costs weighed on earnings.
The company, known as Cemig, registered a 617.2 million
reais profit ($267.2 million), 2.15 percent more than it earned
in the same quarter last year, but short of expectations for 774
million reais in profit, according to the average estimate of
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue at Cemig, whose business includes generation,
transmission, trading and distribution, remained mostly stable
from the second quarter last year, though operational costs rose
5.9 percent, partly due to an over 20 percent jump in the value
of electricity bought for resale.
The company said in May that it would adopt a number of
measures to boost profitability, including cost cuts, growth
through acquisitions and investments in new projects.
Earlier this year the company began a voluntary layoff
program to achieve cost-cutting goals.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit, rose 3.16 percent
to 1.252 billion reais, compared with 1.214 billion reais in the
year-earlier period. Analysts in the poll estimated operational
profit in the first quarter at 1.3 billion reais.
In May, Cemig said it estimated EBITDA would reach at least
5.9 billion reais this year.