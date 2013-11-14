Profit at Brazil power utility Cemig falls as prices jump

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 Net income at Cia Energetica
de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power
utility, declined in the third quarter as wholesale energy
prices rose in the spot market.
The company, known as Cemig, earned 788.84 million reais
($339 million), about 16 percent less than in the same quarter
last year but above an average estimate of 690.6 million reais
in a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.
Revenue at Cemig, whose business includes generation,
transmission, trading and distribution, tumbled 9 percent from
the year-ago period, while operating costs climbed 5 percent,
partly due to a 14 percent rise in the cost of electricity
bought for resale. Low rainfall last year forced power
distributors to buy costlier thermoelectric power to preserve
reservoir levels.
In April, Brazil's electricity industry regulator Aneel
approved an average tariff increase of 2.99 percent for Cemig's
distribution division, less than half the increase that the
regulator had suggested earlier in the year. That contributed to
a drop in distribution income for the quarter.
Earlier this year, the company said it would adopt a number
of measures to boost profitability, including cost cuts, growth
through acquisitions and investments in new projects. Such
efforts include the acquisition of small hydroelectric plants
and wind power to replace generating capacity that will be given
up by expiring concessions.
Last month the company announced it would split its
transmission operations into a separate wholly-owned unit in
order to better manage costs and regulatory risk.
Sales, general and administrative expenses tumbled 44
percent in the quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability, fell almost
16 percent to 1.289 billion reais, compared to a consensus
analyst forecast of 1.26 billion reais.
In May, Cemig said EBITDA could reach at least 5.9 billion
reais this year.