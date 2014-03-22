Annual profit falls at Brazil power utility Cemig

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 21 Net income at Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, fell 27.3 percent in 2013 from the previous year despite an increase in cash flow from higher revenues and reduced operating costs. Profit was 3.1 billion reais ($1.33 billion), down from 4.2 billion reais in 2012, when the Minas Gerais state government helped the balance sheet of Cemig, as the company is known, with an early debt settlement. Cemig did not break down its fourth-quarter earnings in the filing released late on Friday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock option expenses, a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, was 5.19 billion reais in 2013, up from 4.23 billion reais in 2012. Net operating revenue rose 3.47 percent to 14.6 billion reais in 2013. Cemig said last year it would adopt a number of measures to boost profitability, including cost cuts and growth through acquisitions and investments in new projects such as small hydroelectric plants and wind power. ($1 = 2.33 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anna Flávia Rochas; Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.