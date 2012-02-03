UPDATE 2-Cempra shares have a quiet market debut

* Stock closes 1 pct above offer price of $6
* At closing price, co valued at about $95 mln
Feb 3 Cempra Inc's shares saw an
initial bump on their first day of trading despite the
pharmaceutical company pricing its IPO much below the expected
range.
Shares of the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company
closed at $6.06 -- 1 percent above its offer price. The stock,
which opened 4 percent above the offer price, had touched a high
of $6.58 during the session.
At the closing price, the company is valued at about $95
million.
On Thursday, an underwriter told Reuters the company sold
8.4 million shares at $6 apiece, raising about $50.4 million in
proceeds.
It had earlier planned to sell 6 million shares at an
expected price range of $11 to $13 per share.
Cempra, which focuses on developing antibiotics for
treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, expects to use the
proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and other
research and development activities.
The company, which has no historical revenue and no approved
products yet, filed a net loss attributable to common
shareholders of $21.2 million for the nine months ended Sept.
30, 2011, 18 percent wider than a year ago.
However, Cempra's two lead product candidates have completed
oral Phase 2 clinical trials, it said in a statement on Friday.