UPDATE 2-Cempra shares have a quiet market debut

Feb 3 Cempra Inc's shares saw an initial bump on their first day of trading despite the pharmaceutical company pricing its IPO much below the expected range.

Shares of the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company closed at $6.06 -- 1 percent above its offer price. The stock, which opened 4 percent above the offer price, had touched a high of $6.58 during the session.

At the closing price, the company is valued at about $95 million.

On Thursday, an underwriter told Reuters the company sold 8.4 million shares at $6 apiece, raising about $50.4 million in proceeds.

It had earlier planned to sell 6 million shares at an expected price range of $11 to $13 per share.

Cempra, which focuses on developing antibiotics for treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, expects to use the proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and other research and development activities.

The company, which has no historical revenue and no approved products yet, filed a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, 18 percent wider than a year ago.

However, Cempra's two lead product candidates have completed oral Phase 2 clinical trials, it said in a statement on Friday.