UPDATE 2-Cempra's lead oral antibiotic meets main goal in late-stage trial

(Adds market value figure in paragraph 3)
By Natalie Grover and Vidya L Nathan
Jan 5 Cempra Inc moved a step closer to
approval for its lead antibiotic, solithromycin, after an oral
version of the potential blockbuster met the main goal in a
late-stage trial.
Investment by Big Pharma in antibiotic research has revived
as bacteria grow increasingly resistant to existing drugs,
leading Merck & Co to bid for Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc
and casting other antibiotic drug developers as
potential targets.
Shares of Cempra, among a clutch of smaller companies
developing treatments to fight super-bugs, rose as much as 18
percent to $27.10 in early trading on Monday.
Up to Friday's close, the company's shares had gained 43
percent since Merck's announcement on Dec .8. At Monday's high,
Cempra was valued at about $970 million.
Cempra Chief Executive Prabha Fernandes, speaking on a call
with analysts, reiterated that the company was not looking for
partners.
The drug is a next-generation version of a class of
oft-prescribed antibiotics called macrolides, which are used to
fight pathogens that cause community-acquired bacterial
pneumonia (CAPB).
CAPB is the leading cause of death from infection and is
characterized by shortness of breath, cough and fever. About
5-10 million cases are recorded in the United States annually.
An oral formulation of solithromycin was as effective as
Bayer AG's moxifloxacin 72 hours after dosing, Cempra
said on Sunday.
WBB Securities' Steve Brozak raised his price target on the
stock to $40 from $25, estimating that solithromycin was worth
about $1.4 billion to Cempra.
On the call, a company executive said there were no signs of
any serious adverse reactions in the solithromycin study.
Prior-generation macrolides have triggered safety concerns.
Sanofi SA's telithromycin, for example, was
associated with liver toxicity, while Pfizer Inc's
azithromycin was linked to heart risk.
The unparalleled rate at which the oral version of
solithromycin is absorbed in the blood, or its oral
bioavailability, differentiates it from standard treatments,
Fernandes told Reuters in an interview in November.
North Carolina-based Cempra is also evaluating an
intravenous formulation of solithromycin for CAPB. Cempra
expects to update investors on the study in April 2015,
Fernandes said.
The drug is also the first pediatric
antibiotic-in-development in nearly three decades, she said.
Solithromycin is commercially licensed to Fujifilm Holdings
Corp in Japan.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)