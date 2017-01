Oct 16 Biotechnology company Cempra Inc said its experimental antibiotic, solithromycin, met the main goal in a late-stage study in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia is the number one cause of death from an infection, particularly in the very young and in aged patients, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)