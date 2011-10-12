UPDATE 1-Cempra Holdings files for IPO of up to $86 mln

* Plans to list as "CEMP" on Nasdaq

* Stifel, Leerink, Cowen, Needham underwriters to offering

Oct 12 Cempra Holdings LLC filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $86.25 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based holding company develops medicines for curing bacterial infections.

Cempra expects to use proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and other research and development activities.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, Leerink Swann, Cowen & Co and Needham & Co were underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Cempra intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CEMP".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.