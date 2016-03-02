UBS's Weber says negative rates risk exacerbating inequality - paper

ZURICH, March 2 Current central bank policies
risk exacerbating global inequality, UBS chairman and
former head of Germany's Bundesbank Axel Weber told an Austrian
newspaper.
Weber told Die Presse that less affluent individuals were
most exposed to the negative interest rate policies pursued by
central banks in the euro zone, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and
Japan.
"Many citizens, who have little wealth and earn a large
portion of their income from their work, have not invested in
equities because they can't bear the risk of losses and rightly
don't want to take the risk," Weber was quoted as saying. "They
are limited to fixed income investments on which they forgo
profits or have to pay penalty rates."
"There is a worldwide discussion about growing inequality. I
am convinced that this monetary policy can help to reinforce
this inequality."
