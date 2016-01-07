Chile Cencosud's shares drop almost 5 pct, again hit by collusion accusation

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud's shares fell almost 5 percent in early morning trade on Thursday, after the country's competition regulator accused it and two other supermarket chains on Wednesday of a collusion scheme for fresh chicken meat.
Cencosud's shares already closed down 2.28 percent on Wednesday after the regulator accused the supermarket of the price-fixing scheme, saying it would seek to fine each of the supermarkets around $23 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: