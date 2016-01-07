Chile Cencosud's shares drop almost 5 pct, again hit by collusion accusation

SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud's shares fell almost 5 percent in early morning trade on Thursday, after the country's competition regulator accused it and two other supermarket chains on Wednesday of a collusion scheme for fresh chicken meat.

Cencosud's shares already closed down 2.28 percent on Wednesday after the regulator accused the supermarket of the price-fixing scheme, saying it would seek to fine each of the supermarkets around $23 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)