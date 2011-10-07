Chile retailer Cencosud says to offer entering Johnson's

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN has sent a letter of intention to Chile's regulator stating it aims to incorporate itself into fellow local retailer Johnson's, Cencosud said in a statement on Friday.

Cencosud's offer puts forward participating in Johnson's planned capital increase by subscribing 85.58 percent of proposed shares, or about $100 million dollars, Cencosud said in the statement to Chile's regulator.