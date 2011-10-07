版本:
2011年 10月 8日 星期六 00:28 BJT

Chile retailer Cencosud says to offer entering Johnson's

 SANTIAGO, Oct 7 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN
has sent a letter of intention to Chile's regulator stating it aims
to incorporate itself into fellow local retailer Johnson's,
Cencosud said in a statement on Friday.
 Cencosud's offer puts forward participating in Johnson's
planned capital increase by subscribing 85.58 percent of proposed
shares, or about $100 million dollars, Cencosud said in the
statement to Chile's regulator.

