版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 04:26 BJT

TABLE-Chile retailer Cencosud 9-mo net down 4.5 pct

 SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Financial results for Chilean
diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN for the Jan-Sept period,
as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise
stated).
              Jan-Sept 2011             Jan-Sept 2010
  Net profit       177.942                   186.388  
  Revenue        5,379.526                 4,377.112  
  EPS (pesos)       78.6                      82.3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐