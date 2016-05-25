Chilean retailer Cencosud sees big yearly jump in 1st qtr profit

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
SANTIAGO May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud reported a net profit of 107.7 billion pesos ($159.5 million) in the first quarter of 2016, a significant jump from a net profit of 22.059 billion pesos the same period last year.
The company said gains were due mainly to lowered costs and currency factors.
($1=675.1 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share