Retailer Cencosud posts strong Q1, Argentine economy weighs

SANTIAGO May 27 Chilean retailer Cencosud's
first quarter results slightly beat market expectations
as it continued its aggressive expansive push in South America,
although the Argentine peso depreciation dragged on income.
Net profits rose 81 percent from a year ago to 36.5 billion
Chilean pesos ($65.65 million), on a 2.8 percent sales increase
to $4.6 billion, the company reported late on Tuesday.
That compared with market forecasts for net income of around
32.8 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll. Revenues were
in line with estimates.
The large jump in profit was largely due to a low base of
comparison after one-off costs last year related to the firm's
buy of Carrefour assets in Colombia.
The owner of brands such as supermarket chain Jumbo, home
improvement chain Easy, and Paris department stores has pushed
into the Argentine, Brazilian, Colombian and Peruvian markets as
well as being an important presence in Chilean commercial
centers.
It opened 41 new stores in the January to March period, it
said.
However, Cencosud's expansion has not always been smooth. It
has a high debt-to-earnings ratio after increasing its leverage
to make acquisitions, and its credit rating is just above junk.
And of all large Chilean companies, Cencosud has been the
most exposed to neighboring Argentina's volatile economy.
Despite strong supermarket sales in Argentina, rising inflation
caused by the peso devaluation ate into the retailer's first
quarter results, it said.
($1 = 556.0200 Chilean Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)