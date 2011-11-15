版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三

TABLE-Chile retailer Cencosud Q3 net down 1 pct

 SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Financial results for Chilean
diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN for the July-Sept
period, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless
otherwise stated).
              July-Sept 2011             July-Sept 2010
  Net profit        50.618                    51.121  
  Revenue        1,854.338                 1,511.087  
  EPS (pesos)       22.4                      22.6

