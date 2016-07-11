Retailer Cencosud's owners to sell 5 percent stake via share offer

SANTIAGO, July 11 The owners of Latin American
retailer Cencosud said Monday that they would sell a 5
percent stake in the company via a share offering.
The company, which is headquartered in Chile and has
operations throughout South America, is controlled by Chile's
Paulmann family, which currently owns about 57 , according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Cencosud said in a statement the shares would be offered
abroad as American Depositary Shares and in Chile as common
stock. The block of around 142 million shares is expected to be
priced around July 15.
It did not give reasons for the sale but said the company
would not receive any of the proceeds.
Cencosud runs the 'Jumbo' supermarket, 'Paris' department
store and 'Easy' home improvement brands, among others, and has
significant operations in Chile and Argentina, and a presence in
Brazil, Peru, and Colombia.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)