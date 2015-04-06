Cencosud's Chilean Jumbo supermarkets hit by strike

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SANTIAGO, April 6 Workers at a Chilean supermarket chain run by Cencosud SA, one of Latin America's largest retailers, began a legal strike to back demands for higher pay on Monday.
The union that represents about the 2,000 striking workers at Jumbo supermarkets across the country - about 15 percent of the chain's employees - said the job action comes after it failed to reach a contract deal with Cencosud.
The striking cashiers, sales staff and other workers want a wage increase of at least 8.5 percent, against the 2.7 percent offered by the company, union leader Carlos Valderas said.
Annual inflation in Chile is 4.4 percent.
Cencosud, the owner of Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy, and Paris department stores, has operations in five South American countries. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.