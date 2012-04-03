New Issue-Cengage Learning sells $725 mln notes

April 3 Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc on
Tuesday sold $725 million of first lien senior secured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from $525 million, which
was decreased from an originally planned $575 million.
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and UBS were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CENGAGE LEARNING
AMT $725 MLN COUPON 11.50 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 11.50 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/10/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 972 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS