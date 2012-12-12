版本:
Cenovus expects higher oil output in 2013

Dec 12 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, said it expects nearly 14 percent higher oil output and forecast a higher spending for next year.

The company forecast capital budget between C$3.2 billion and C$3.6 billion, up from its 2012 capital budget of C$3.3 billion to C$3.4 billion.

