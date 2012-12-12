Cenovus expects higher oil output in 2013

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
Dec 12 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, said it expects nearly 14 percent higher oil output and forecast a higher spending for next year.
The company forecast capital budget between C$3.2 billion and C$3.6 billion, up from its 2012 capital budget of C$3.3 billion to C$3.4 billion.
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital