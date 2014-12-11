版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 19:21 BJT

Canada's Cenovus Energy to spend 15 pct less in 2015

Dec 11 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said it plans to reduce capital spending by about 15 percent in 2015 as global oil prices plunge.

Cenovus Energy said capital investment would be between C$2.5 billion ($2.18 billion) and C$2.7 billion next year.

The company expects to spend C$3.0 billion to C$3.1 billion this year. ($1 = C$1.1470) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐