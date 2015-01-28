UPDATE 2-Cenovus Energy deepens 2015 budget cuts as oil prices dive

(Adds quotes, details on cuts)
By Nia Williams
Jan 28 Cenovus Energy Inc Canada's No.
2 independent oil producer, cut its 2015 capital budget by C$700
million ($562.5 million) on Wednesday, blaming plunging crude
oil prices.
The company also said it plans to start reducing the number
of contract workers it employs, and will make further budget
adjustments if necessary.
Cenovus now targets capital spending of between C$1.8
billion and C$2.0 billion for 2015, down more than a third from
2014 levels. The company had announced a 2015 budget of C$2.5
billion to C$2.7 billion in December.
The savings will come from suspending the bulk of Cenovus's
conventional drilling program in southern Alberta and
Saskatchewan, and delaying some long-term expansions and new
projects in the oil sands of northern Alberta.
Expansions at Christina Lake and Foster Creek, both thermal
oil sands operations, will go ahead.
"Our plan is to continue to pursue our long-term growth
strategy, but at a pace we believe is more in line with the
current pricing environment," Cenovus Chief Executive Officer
Brian Ferguson said.
U.S. benchmark crude prices have dropped sharply, to
around $45 on Wednesday from over $100 per barrel in June. That
has forced oil sands majors including Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc to slash spending for
2015 and defer new projects.
Despite the cuts, Western Canadian crude output is expected
to keep growing over the next two years due to the billions of
dollars producers have already sunk into existing projects, the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said last week.
Cenovus expects its 2015 oil production will be
195,000-212,000 barrels per day (bpd), roughly in line with the
197,000-214,000 bpd it forecast in December.
As well as cutting its contract workforce, the company said
it will reassign workers whose projects have been stopped or
deferred to other core areas of the business.
Ferguson said Cenovus should be able to improve its cost
structure due to reduced demand for labor, services and
materials in the energy sector, echoing Suncor and CNRL, which
have already shaved $1 per barrel off projected operating costs
for 2015.
Bank of Montreal analyst Randy Ollenberger said Cenovus's
budget cuts were slightly deeper than the bank had anticipated,
but prudent given the weak crude price environment.
Cenovus shares were last down 4.3 percent at C$23.61 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
