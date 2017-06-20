版本:
2017年 6月 20日

Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down

June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.

Cenovus's board of directors will immediately begin a global search for a new chief executive, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
