Cenovus CEO says company cut some jobs as it reviews operations

TORONTO, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday that the company expects to cut some jobs as part of an effort to reduce costs by C$1 billion ($754 million).

Ferguson disclosed the plan in a briefing with reporters, saying the company would make the cuts as it assessed its operations to identify "redundancies" and "overlap" in the company.

