UPDATE 4-ConocoPhillips sells oil and gas assets to Cenovus for $13.3 bln

(Adds detail on Cenovus stock)
By Nia Williams and Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips
on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western
Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for
C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest
international oil major to pull back from a region where high
costs and low crude prices have made it hard for large companies
to make an acceptable return.
For Calgary-based Cenovus, among Canada's largest producers,
the deal doubles its production to 588,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day as it takes full ownership of its main oil
sands assets in northern Alberta.
ConocoPhillips will sell its 50 percent interest in the
Foster Creek Christina Lake oil sands partnership, which Cenovus
already operates, as well as the majority of its western Canada
Deep Basin conventional gas assets.
The U.S. oil major will retain its 50 percent interest in
the Surmont oil sands project, a joint venture with Total E&P
Canada, and its liquids-rich Blueberry-Montney shale
assets.
The divestment, the largest in ConocoPhillips's history, was
unexpected on Wall Street but comes as the company has come
under pressure to cut its debt. Its shares jumped 6 percent in
after-hours trading.
Shares of Cenovus listed on the New York Stock Exchange
tumbled more than 8 percent after hours.
The deal, the fifth-biggest in the Canadian energy sector
according to Thomson Reuters data, comes weeks after Royal Dutch
Shell and Marathon Oil Corp sold off billions
of dollars in oil sands assets and adds to uncertainty over
future development in the patch.
Canada's oil sands hold the world's third-largest crude
reserves but also carry some of the highest operating costs
globally, and are struggling to compete with cheaper U.S. shale
plays in a $50-a-barrel oil price environment.
"Now that you have a prolonged period of low crude prices,
the companies are really looking hard on where is the place to
invest," Carlos Murillo, economist at the Conference Board of
Canada. "Canadian companies ... they're kind of getting bigger
in what they know ... whereas other companies are seeing
opportunities elsewhere."
ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance said his company
will use the cash portion of the deal to pay down debt and
increase share repurchases.
The company last fall told analysts it would hive off $5
billion to $8 billion in assets this year. The Canadian
divestment comes on top of that plan, boosting the planned asset
sales for the year to more than $16 billion.
Calgary-based Cenovus will pay C$14.1 billion in cash and
208 million Cenovus common shares. It launched a bought-deal
financing agreement to sell 187.5 million shares at C$16 each
for expected gross proceeds of more than C$3 billion.
CEO Brian Ferguson said the company intends to divest a
significant portion of legacy conventional assets to help fund
the transaction.
"In a low oil-price environment, economies of scale are
important. This deal about doubles the scale of the company, and
this will give us a greater competitive edge," Ferguson said on
a public conference call.
JPMorgan and Royal Bank of Canada advised
Cenovus, the Canadian company said.
(Additional reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru and Ernest
Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Rigby)